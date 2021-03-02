SDMC issues 153 challans to traders littering in markets, makes fresh push for waste segregation

Taking strict action against shopkeepers and traders found littering in market areas, the South Corporation Monday issued 153 challans against defaulters, who have to pay Rs 500. Action was taken at 100 markets including those at Kalkaji, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Sarita Vihar.

Rajiv Jain, superintending engineer and nodal officer of the SDMC’s Swachh Bharat mission, said the drive was undertaken after reports were received of cleanliness not being maintained at markets.

The civic body has also decided to challan homes that do not segregate waste. It has identified 40 localities including areas like Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave, Janakpuri and Punjabi Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Andrews Gunj, Kasturba Nagar and RK Puram where a fresh push is being given for waste segregation.

“40 wards have been identified for segregation at the household level. We are asking people to give segregated waste to the waste collector. WhatsApp groups for each ward have already created with stakeholders like RWAs, sanitation staff and municipal employees as members,” said Jain.

A senior South MCD official said in some areas, sanitation staff have been asked to collect garbage only if it is segregated. “We have decided to initiate this in phases — first educate people by taking RWAs into consensus, then stop garbage collection and later resort to slapping fines,” said the official.

Cracking down on non-segregation of waste by households in the capital, the SDMC had in December 2018 issued 75 notices in Janakpuri for violation of Solid Waste Management bylaws. However, such measures have not received support from the MCD’s deliberative wing.

The Solid Waste Management bylaws, notified by L-G Anil Baijal in 2018, places the onus of waste segregation — into wet waste (biodegradable), dry waste (non-biodegradable), and domestic hazardous waste — on those who generate it, including households.

South and East civic bodies get new commissioners

The Centre Monday appointed Sanjay Goel as North MCD commissioner and Vikas Anand East MCD commissioner. Goel is a 2004 batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre while Anand is a 2000 batch officer.

Senior South MCD leaders said they had been demanding that the present commissioner, who had been given joint charge of North MCD as well, be replaced and a new commissioner appointed. In the East MCD, Anand will take charge from Dilraj Kaur.

The commissioners have their task cut out in improving the image of the MCDs before the 2022 municipal polls.

Express News Service