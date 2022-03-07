SDMC directs eateries in South Delhi malls to avoid single-use plastic

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has directed the malls in its jurisdiction to avoid single-use plastic in eateries inside their premises. “They shall display the stickers provided by the SDMC which says ‘We do not use Single-Use Plastic’,” the SDMC said in a press statement.

A senior official of the civic body said the step has been taken as part of efforts towards achieving a complete ban on single-use plastics.

The deputy commissioner of the South Zone held a series of meetings with major malls and food chains on the subject. It was attended by Epicuria Mall in Nehru Place, Sangam Courtyard in R K Puram, Emporio, Promenade, Ambience and Vasant Square malls in Vasant Kunj, and by MGF Mall, DLF Avenue and Select City Walk Mall in Saket.

The initiative will be extended to the remaining areas and to all malls and eateries under the jurisdiction of the civic body, the SDMC said.