SDMC to build ‘Wall of Honour’ as tribute to security force personnel in Sarita Vihar

To pay tribute to security force personnel, who sacrificed their lives for the country, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is going to construct a “Wall of Honour” in South East Delhi’s Sarita Vihar.

The 40 feet wide and 12-foot tall wall will be inscribed with the names of more than 200 personnel of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy, Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces.

“We have decided to construct this wall under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme and the main aim is to honour the soldiers and jawans who martyred for our country. The wall will have the names of martyrs from all forces be it from the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, BSF, CISF and others and the names will be inscribed in golden words,” said Neetu Manish Chaudhary, Nigam Councillor, Sarita Vihar ward.

Officials said the proposal has been approved and the construction will begin in the next three days and will be completed by end of this month. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 8 lakh.

The “Wall of Honour” will have inscriptions of former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and Major Vikram Batra and a 30 feet long pole for hoisting the national flag and a lamp like Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate will also be there, said officials.

Besides, the SDMC will also beautify the area with unique plants, shrubs and trees, decorative lights, benches where people can sit and read the names of the martyrs who gave their lives to the country.

Chaudhary said they have also asked all the resident welfare associations of Sarita Vihar and other residents to submit suggestions and give names for the wall of honour. “There are many unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives to our country, so have also included the public of the area to come and give names of the unsung martyrs,” she added.

The civic agency has received about 180 names from the residents of Jasola Vihar, Okhla Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Noor Colony, Ajmal Baag, Mujeeb Bhaag. Gaffar Manzil, Taimur Nagar, New Friends Colony and other areas.

“The wall will also inspire the youngsters to join forces and the police and other forces will also feel motivated and proud. There is a big park near the location where people come in large numbers. So, the wall will attract several people visiting parks and those coming for shopping. It will also have selfie points and chairs to sit and relax,” said an official.