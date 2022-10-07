scorecardresearch
Scuffle over stray dog in Noida’s Supertech Capetown, guard and resident detained

The incident comes in the wake of several similar cases involving residents assaulting guards, including at Cleo County in Sector 121 and Jaypee Wishtown in Sector 128.

A video of the incident appears to show the guard being struck by another individual. (A screengrab of the video)

A security guard and a resident of a society in Noida’s Sector 74 were detained Thursday after a scuffle allegedly broke out over a dog in the society, the police said. The scuffle, which broke out at Supertech Capetown, allegedly started when a guard refused to drive away a dog after the resident’s wife asked him to do so, officers added.

A video of the incident appears to show the guard being struck by another individual.

Officers at the Sector 113 police station said they had received information about a quarrel between two parties in the society and reached the spot. Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP (Noida), said, “He (the resident) is saying that the guard misbehaved with his wife… She is seen hitting the guard in the video. Police reached the spot and saw that the fight could escalate… both of them were securely detained.”

Officers added that both men had been detained under section 151 of the CrPC (arrest to prevent cognisable offences).

The incident comes in the wake of several similar incidents involving residents assaulting guards, including at Cleo County in Sector 121 and Jaypee Wishtown in Sector 128.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 11:10:08 am
Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
