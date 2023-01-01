Scuffle breaks out over selfies in Greater Noida society amidst New Year celebrations

A scuffle broke out in a society in Greater Noida during celebrations on New Year’s Eve Saturday allegedly after an argument over selfies escalated. The incident in First Avenue Society in Greater Noida West reportedly started when some people tried to take photos with women at the celebration, said the police. They added a fight then broke out after some objected to it.

A video circulating on social media purporting to be from the event shows some individuals in a scuffle abusing each other and fighting even as others try to stop them. A large crowd of onlookers could also be seen.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police said in a statement, “On 31.12.2022 at around 23:30 at Gaur City First Avenue Police Station Center Park, Bisrakh, there was a dispute between 2 parties regarding taking a selfie in the program going on on the occasion of New Year, in which 4 people were injured, for which first aid was required. Legal action is being taken.”

It added, “No complaint has been given by any party, and preventive action has been taken against 3 persons by Police Station Bisrakh.”