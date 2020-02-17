Scuffle breaks out at Tihar jail

While all prisoners sustained minor injuries, two of them were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for primary treatment. (File) While all prisoners sustained minor injuries, two of them were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for primary treatment. (File)

A group of 10-12 Tihar Jail inmates sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out between them, jail officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the inmates allegedly fought amongst themselves after one of them refused to enter the prison barracks. Jail officials soon intervened and stopped the fight.

Tihar DG Sanjay Goel said, “Around 12:30 pm, as inmates were being locked inside jail number 4, one inmate refused to enter the barrack. When security personnel tried pushing him inside, the inmate tried to instigate others to protest. The other men refused and instead started fighting with him. They attacked each other with sharp pieces of tile. We intervened in time and stopped the fight. While all of them sustained minor injuries, two of them were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for primary treatment. They were discharged later.”

A senior police officer said, “ Two of the inmates used sharp objects and attacked each other on their limbs and face. They were taken to the hospital due to excessive bleeding, but were soon discharged.”

