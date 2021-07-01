BJP workers, farm law protestors clash in Ghazipur

scuffle broke out between several BJP workers and farm law protestors at Ghazipur (File)

BJP workers and protesting farmers clashed at Ghazipur border on Wednesday afternoon.

Farmers alleged the BJP workers raised slogans near the stage, which led to scuffles between two sides. Both BKU leader Vijendra Singh and BJP workers submitted complaint letters to the police.

“We received a complaint from BJP workers that they were attacked by farmers at Ghazipur border. They have alleged that their convoy was passing from the area when some persons from the protest came and attacked the vehicle,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer, Indirapuram.

An FIR will be filed after examining the allegations made in the letter, an official from Kaushambi police station said.

According to farmers at the site, a group of people with BJP flags came near the protest stage and began raising slogans against BKU and Rakesh Tikait. BJP workers claim they were welcoming their leader Amit Valmiki. The crowd grew aggressive, and soon both sides began pushing and shoving.

“We wouldn’t call them BJP workers, rather they were goons. When farmers showed black flags, they beat us brutally. They went on to break their own cars to blame us,” claimed Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a farm leader.

Sanjeev Sharma, convener BJP Ghaziabad Mahanagar, said, “Our leader Amit Valmiki was heading to Bulandshahr when he was being welcomed at the UP gate. As people gathered to greet him, the farmers gheraoed us with swords, sticks and broke his car’s glasses. They damaged nearly 25 of our cars. We requested our workers to not fight back.”

Videos of the incident show a huge crowd at the protest site holding flags and sticks. A group of men can be seen charging at each other with wooden sticks, while police attempt to separate them. The Ghazipur flyover was blocked temporarily due to the ruckus, and normal traffic resumed after nearly an hour.