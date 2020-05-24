Screening, transport options: What passengers can expect on arrival in Delhi

Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon have different protocols. Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon have different protocols.

With airline operations restarting on Monday, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon have different protocols for when you land and reach your destination. The Indian Express looks at what happens once you land, how you travel and if quarantine is mandatory.

What is the process once I land at the Delhi Airport?

A Delhi government medical team will be present at every arrival gate. The number of persons in the team can vary from two-six, depending on the requirement and the decision of medical authorities. Passengers will be thermally scanned and only those who display symptoms will be taken for quarantine or testing, as the case may be. The evaluation that a passenger is a suspected case will also be carried out by medical authorities.

Will I be tested on landing at Delhi airport? What happens if I display symptoms?

A person who displays symptoms before boarding will not be allowed on the flight. If symptoms develop en route, the in-flight crew will inform the airport authorities and medical officials will take over once the aircraft lands. The person will be either sent to a Covid care centre (if symptoms are severe) or home and be asked to take a Covid-19 test. The possibility of this happening, officials said, is low since domestic flights are short and anyone developing symptoms in such a short time is not likely. Detailed guidelines are being prepared, a Delhi government spokesperson said.

What are the modes of travel available from the airport?

In Delhi, since the lockdown has been eased considerably, all modes of transport, except the Metro, are allowed. Only two people are allowed in a cab and only one person in an autorickshaw. Only 20 people will be allowed on a bus at a time.

In Noida, since borders between the national capital and the NCR town are sealed, only persons with a valid flight ticket will be allowed in Noida, either in a private vehicle or cab.

A person going to the airport from Gurgaon will only have to present their ticket at the border. However, for those who want to enter Gurgaon, an e-pass is mandatory.

Will I be sent to a quarantine facility on landing in Delhi or entering Noida /Gurgaon?

In Delhi, no. The government will not send those landing in the city to quarantine. In Noida, a decision from the UP government is awaited.

Although quarantine is necessary for all those coming to Gurgaon from any other part of the country, officials say travellers can either quarantine themselves at home or opt for a quarantine facility arranged by the government for the purpose, including both free and paid facilities.

Will I be asked to quarantine at home?

In Delhi, no. Home quarantine is not a requirement anymore. In Noida, a decision from the UP government is awaited.

If a person has to go to Gurgaon from the airport and is asymptomatic, they are permitted to quarantine at home. A 14-day quarantine is, however, mandatory for anyone returning to Gurgaon from other parts of the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.