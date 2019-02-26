Screen doors at Metro platforms: HC seeks Centre, state’s reply

Advertising

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the stand of the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on a PIL seeking to install screen doors at all Metro station platforms, in order to prevent incidents of commuters falling on tracks.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued notice to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Delhi government and DMRC and directed them to file an affidavit on the issue by July 25.

The plea, filed by social activist Hussain Mueen Farooq, sought directions to the Centre for installation of screen doors at all platforms to ensure that people do not fall on the tracks, either by accident or deliberately to commit suicide.

On February 21, a 57-year-old central government employee accidentally fell on the tracks at the Dilshad Garden Metro station and came under an approaching train, following which his right foot was severed. Police had said he was rushed to a nearby hospital and was undergoing treatment.

Advertising

“We examined footage of the incident… one can see that he accidentally fell on the tracks. He was there with his wife and standing very close to the edge of the platform. As the train was approaching, he fell on the tracks,” a senior police officer had said.

— With PTI inputs