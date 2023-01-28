scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Bid to screen BBC documentary: DU constitutes panel to look into incidents of Jan 27

The notification issued by the Registrar of Delhi University stated that the Vice-Chancellor has constituted the seven-member committee which will be chaired by proctor Rajni Abbi.

The notification states that the committee “may specifically look into the incident of 27th January, 2023 which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and Opposite Gate No. 4, University of Delhi.” (Express photo)

A day after students were detained from Delhi University’s Arts Faculty over attempted screenings of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, the varsity has constituted a seven-member committee to “enforce discipline and maintain law and order in the University” and look into the incidents of January 27.

The notification issued by the Registrar of the university on Saturday stated that the Vice-Chancellor has constituted the committee which will be chaired by Rajni Abbi, proctor of Delhi University. The committee comprises six other members, including Prof Rama, principal of Hansraj College, and Prof Dinesh Khattar, principal of Kirorimal College.

The notification states that the committee “may specifically look into the incident of 27th January, 2023 which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and Opposite Gate No. 4, University of Delhi.”

The committee is required to submit its report at the earliest, and latest by 5 pm on Monday, January 30, to the Vice-Chancellor.

On Friday, 24 students from the Arts Faculty were detained by the police. There was a scuffle between the university’s security personnel and students. Two screenings of the documentary were scheduled to be held at Delhi University, one by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and another by the Bhim Army Student Federation. The DU administration had said on Friday that no permission was given for either screening.

Screening of the documentary also ran into trouble at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia earlier this week.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 15:21 IST
