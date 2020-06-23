Scrap system requiring Covid patients to visit govt facility for clinical assessment: Sisodia writes to L-G

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to scrap the new rule requiring every Covid-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment, saying it is “nearly impossible” to enforce.

In a letter to Baijal, Sisodia wondered where the ambulances to transport so many patients to care centres would be arranged from, especially against the backdrop of the capital registering over 3,000 cases daily. The city has recorded 3,630, 3,000 and 2,909 cases between June 20 and June 22.

“In a situation like this, how are ambulances to transport so many patients going to be arranged? For the district administrations and the health department already stretched to the limit in carrying out testing, tracking and containment measures, this is a near impossible task,” Sisodia wrote in the letter.

With only around 170 vehicles operating directly under the fleet of CATS (Centralised Accident and Trauma Services), ambulance services in Delhi, which were outsourced to a private firm in 2016, are highly dependent on private operators, which had to be roped in to cater to the rising demand.

In the first week of June, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had ordered the immediate requisition of 328 ambulances with private operators. Ola and Uber have also extended their services to ferry patients, but those vehicles cannot be used in case of patients who need oxygen and other critical support.

According to the new patient management Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by the Delhi Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on June 22, patients testing positive through lab-based RT-PCR method will have to be taken to a care centre on an ambulance for assessing eligibility of home isolation.

The new set of rules replaced the order issued by Baijal under the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which had mandated a five-day stay at care centres for every new patient of Covid in Delhi. Baijal had also struck down the Delhi government’s contract with a private home healthcare company.

While a patient will be at the care centre, a team under the district surveillance officer will visit the individual’s house and check whether or not there are at least two rooms with a separate toilet for the patient. In case the facilities are in place, the person will be sent back for home isolation and if the facilities are found to be inadequate, the patient will be admitted to the care centre.

The houses of those undergoing rapid antigen tests and falling under mild or asymptomatic categories will also be inspected by teams of district surveillance officers to check if they are fit for home isolation or not. However, in both cases, even if a patient has mild symptoms, he or she will be shifted to Covid health centres or hospitals if there are underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and “immune compromised individuals.”

According to the government’s June 22 health bulletin, out of the 23,820 active cases in Delhi, 12,922 are in home isolation, 6,213 are at hospitals, 1,579 at care centres (for mild and asymptomatic patients) and 197 at health centres (for patients showing moderate symptoms, having co-morbidities and requiring round the clock medical assistance).

According to Sisodia, patients testing positive, ever since the new system was put in place by Baijal in his capacity as the chairperson of the state disaster management authority, have been facing serious difficulties. “Whenever a person is tested positive, the question that stares at him is how he or she is going to travel to the quarantine centre. And upon being found eligible for home isolation, how will the person return?”

“This new system does not benefit anyone. So far, on being found positive, teams of government doctors used to visit the homes and give advice over the phone daily. This system was working in a very robust manner. Is it alright to discontinue this system and force patients to queue up at quarantine centres? I say this based on ground feedback that the new system has been a source of trouble for people,” the Deputy CM added.

The government has requested the L-G to convene a meeting of the state disaster management authority to change the norms, with Sisodia stressing that it may result in major chaos in the city.

