Scrap dealer killed over Rs 400 in Northeast Delhi, 3 minors detained

A 26-year-old scrap dealer was stabbed to death allegedly by three minors over a petty amount of Rs 400 in Northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in a full public view when the man was allegedly assaulted with a knife and sticks, said officers. He was taken in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

All the three accused were apprehended on Saturday morning. During the probe, it was revealed that the minors killed him over a dispute of just Rs 400.

According to a police officer, the accused had allegedly sold some scrap material to the man, which was at the centre of the dispute. “For the past three days, the minors had been demanding their money from him, and there had been arguments between them. The trio attacked Kaif with knives,” the officer said.