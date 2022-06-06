Scorpio driver who rammed into biker in South Delhi booked

The Delhi Police booked an SUV driver on Monday for hitting a biker and attempting to run him over in South Delhi’s Arjan Garh.

A video of the incident showing a Mahindra Scorpio hitting the biker and speeding away went viral on social media on Sunday.

The biker posted a video on social media alleging that the SUV driver verbally abused and threatened him before hitting the bike and fleeing from the spot. He told the media, “I was going home from Gurgaon with 8-10 other biker friends. This SUV came near us and was rash driving. He started arguing with my friend, and threatened to crush us. After some time, he took a sharp turn and hit my bike. I fell down and sustained injuries on my hands and legs. He escaped.”

His tweet reads “ …please help us, the Scorpio car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car”. The video of the incident purportedly shows the SUV driver arguing with the biker. He then hits one of the bikers who falls on the footpath railing, as seen in the video.

The Delhi Police said they took cognisance of the video and registered a case at Fatehpur Beri police station. “We contacted the victim on social media. The incident took place on Sunday. He gave his complaint on Monday morning, and we have identified and booked the SUV owner/driver under IPC section 307 (attempted murder),” said an officer. Sources said the driver has been detained. He is being questioned.