Scooter thief goes on run, woman SI nabs him by tracking phone left inside vehicle

A scooter thief was nabbed within two hours of the theft on Monday, after a woman sub-inspector zeroed in on him – using the live location of the owner’s phone that was left inside the vehicle.

Sub inspector Preeti Saini from Timarpur police station received a complaint at 12 pm that a scooter had been stolen. With her team members SI Ashok and constable Sovarn, SI Saini began tracing the stolen scooter by tracking the complainant’s phone. The team, along with the complainant, followed the trail to Bhajanapura, where they found the scooter unattended.

Saini said, “Our plan was to catch the accused when he came back. Since I was in civilian clothes, I waited near the scooter. He would not have expected a woman in plain clothes to be waiting to arrest him.”

When he came back to the scooter, Saini pinned him down. “He resisted and even struck constable Sovarn with a helmet,” Saini recalled.

According to Timarpur SHO Tribhuvan Singh Negi, the accused is allegedly involved in 22 cases, including robbery, and possession of illegal arms. He had also stolen another bike, police said.

Saini, who hails from Rajasthan and comes from a family of policemen, began serving in June 2019. But this isn’t the first big case she has worked on, having helped arrest a gang of seven alleged criminals while working at Kotwali police station. According to Saini, “They were involved in many cases including theft and molestation.”

Asked about her future in the police force, Saini said, “I want to serve as an example for women to join the force. There is a wrong view that women in police only do desk work. I want to change this perception.”

Saini may have already taken a significant step in that direction, with her team being recognised for their work at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Thursday. SHO Negi also said, “This was excellent teamwork by SI Saini, SI Ashok and Constable Sovarn. But Saini is the heroine of this story.”