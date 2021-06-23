Scolded over TikTok obsession, Delhi girl runs away from home, traced in UP

During questioning, the girl said she wants to be a Tik Tok star -- something her mother was not in favour of. On June 17, after an argument, the girl left home. (Representational Image/File)

Three days after a 12-year-old girl went missing from her home in Sangam Vihar, Delhi Police located her in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. Police said she left home because she wanted to “become a TikTok star” and was fed up with being scolded by her family over studies. The girl took a train from Delhi on June 17 and reached Etawah.

The next day, her mother, who works at a mobile factory, filed a missing persons’ report at Sangam Vihar police station. The woman alleged her daughter had been kidnapped from outside their house and her phone was not reachable.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said their team received information that the girl was found alone at Etawah Railway Station and a woman took her away.

“Our team reached Etawah on June 20 and found the girl. She was brought back to Delhi and sent to her home,” said the DCP.

The woman who took the girl with her told police she was sitting alone at the station and her phone wasn’t working, so she brought the girl home and contacted police and her family.

During questioning, the girl said she wants to be a TikTok star — something her mother was not in favour of. On June 17, after an argument, the girl left home. But when she reached UP, she got scared since she didn’t have a plan and sat at the station.