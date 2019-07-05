Scolded for online shopping, Delhi teen kills self

A 17-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself at his home in South West Delhi Wednesday evening, after his father “scolded him for buying a Bluetooth device instead of concentrating on studies”, his family said.

“His father received a text message on his phone regarding the delivery of a Bluetooth device, which had been ordered online. He told his son not to waste time on this and concentrate on his studies instead,” said the boy’s uncle.

Hours later, he said, the boy’s elder sister found him hanging from the fan in his room. “We found a letter in his room which says ‘Sorry, Mom Dad’… He was due to begin class XI and had got his school books Tuesday. He was upset about the argument with his father, but no one could imagine he would take such an extreme step,” the boy’s uncle said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital by his family, where he was declared dead on arrival. “His two sisters and their mother were at home and his father was at work when the incident took place… when he didn’t come out of the room for a while, his elder sister went to check on him and saw him hanging,” said the boy’s uncle. Police said the family doesn’t suspect foul play and an inquiry has been ordered.