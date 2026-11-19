Almost a century ago, a Sanskrit stone epigraph written in the Nāgarī script was recovered from a stepwell in the erstwhile village of Sarban, near the present-day Raisina Road in Delhi. It has since been preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The inscription referring to Delhi as Indraprastha, which is said to correspond with references in the Mahabharata text, is being rolled out for a specially curated display at Purana Qila, the venue for the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum being hosted by India.

Besides the inscription dating back to the year 1328, delegates for the SCO event will get to see painted grey ware pottery pieces found during earlier rounds of excavation at the site, and an installation of “ashwamegh” (horse sacrifice ritual). These will be displayed around a 10mx10m live excavation site, showcasing over 2,000 years of culture in Delhi.