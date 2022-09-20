scorecardresearch
Scindia says will look into allegations that Punjab CM was deplaned for being ‘drunk’

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight at the Frankfurt airport because he was in an inebriated state.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments.(File)

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he will look into the allegations that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was “drunk”.

The minister asserted that it was important to verify the facts.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight at the Frankfurt airport because he was in an inebriated state.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa sought an inquiry into the matter and shot off a letter to Scindia.

“This was an incident on international soil. We will have to make sure that we verify the facts. It is up to Lufthansa airline to provide the data. Based on the request that has been sent to me, I will certainly look into it,” Scindia told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dismissed the Opposition’s charge as baseless and bogus.

Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:15:09 pm
