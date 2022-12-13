‘Scientific panel will consider framing regulations to inform consumers about artificially ripened fruits and vegetables’: FSSAI to Delhi HC

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has informed the Delhi High Court that a scientific panel is considering the framing of a comprehensive regime along with necessary regulations to help consumers in becoming aware of fruits and vegetables which have been artificially ripened.

The submission was made before a division bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav recorded in its November 30 order, where they were also told by FSSAI that a proposal for framing a regime where artificially ripened fruits and vegetables using ethylene gas or other artificial ripeners having a “necessary indication” of this fact placed on them, has been sent for “active consideration”. In view of this submission, the plea was disposed of.

These submissions were made in two pleas filed by trading entities M M Traders and S M V Traders who were aggrieved of the action taken by customs authorities detaining their goods, i.e. Ethephon (Ethrel), on the ground that a no objection certificate (NOC) was not obtained from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee. According to a 2015 notification by the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), when an ‘insecticide’ is imported for non-insecticidal purposes, an import permit is necessary from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee, under the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation.

In the previous hearing on October 31, FSSAI took the stand before the high court that Ethephon is not carcinogenic, it is fit for human use, as long as it does not come in direct contact with the food substance, which in this case is fruits.

In its meeting on July 11, 2020, an FSSAI scientific panel on fruits and vegetables and their products said, “The Guidance note on Artificial ripening mentions the use of Ethephon as one of the sources for generation of ethylene, a natural plant hormone used for ripening of fruits and the specified composition is found to generate ethylene up to a maximum concentration of 100 ppm. Further, the Guidance note mentions that the ethylene source should not come in contact of fruit at any point in time. Scientific Panel reiterates that the Guidance note from FSSAI is very comprehensive and straightforward and the information given in it, needs to be understood and followed in the perspective, as it is intended to be conveyed.”

The entities were aggrieved from the impediment caused to the clearance of their product for home consumption. They argued that even though FSSAI had indicated that ethylene gas can be used to ripen fruits, the customs authorities refused to clear the imported product, Ethephon, on the ground that the entities did not have the required import permit.

The court said the product imported by the entities goes by the name Ethephon, which, according to the entities is also referred to as Ethrel. “To be noted, the chemical and scientific name of Ethephon is ‘2-chloroethyl phosphonic acid’. Ethrel finds mention in the schedule appended to the Insecticides Act, 1968. Thus, having regard to the provisions of Section 3(e)(i) of the 1968 Act, the imported product will fall within the definition of the term “insecticide”. The core issue before the Court was as to whether, having regard to the provisions of Section 38(1)(b) of the Insecticides Act 1968, the other provisions of the 1968 Act would be applicable, given the fact that the petitioners are seeking to use the imported product only for “non-insecticidal” purpose i.e., as an artificial fruit ripener,” the Delhi High Court observed in its October 31 order.

However, since the entities agreed to furnish the requisite information sought from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee to hasten the import process, the high court did not delve into the legal issue in detail and said the issue as to whether the information was required to be given or not, has become academic. The court said that once the information is furnished, the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee will consider the same and issue the import permit to the entities. “Needless to state, the import permit will be issued at the earliest if the information furnished is found to be genuine. We may also indicate that once the import permit is issued in favour of the petitioners (entities), the customs authorities will act on the same as per law,” it added.

The high court also asked FSSAI in its October 31 order to consider framing a regime whereby fruits and vegetables ripened artificially with the use of ethylene gas, which in turn is produced through the use of Ethephon powder, as in this case, or other artificial ripeners should have the necessary indication placed on it. The court had asked FSSAI to draw up a broad framework which takes into account all kinds of artificial ripeners so that the consumer of the fruit and/or vegetable is made aware of the fact that the product in issue has been ripened artificially.

The counsel appearing for FSSAI had submitted before the Delhi High Court this issue will be deliberated upon and it was for this reason that the matter was listed for compliance on November 30.