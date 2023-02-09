scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Science, tech PhD students can now apply for Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Single Girl Child fellowship

The UGC research grant launched last year on the occasion of Teacher's Day to promote higher education among girls offered the fellowship only to female students doing research in the streams of humanities and social sciences.

UGC fellowshipsThe UGC has now expanded the scheme to include those students doing research in the fields of science, technology, and engineering. (Representational Photo)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the provisions in the recently launched fellowship being granted to female PhD candidates under the Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child. The UGC has now expanded the scheme to include those students doing research in the fields of science, technology, and engineering.

The research grant launched last year on the occasion of Teacher’s Day to promote higher education among girls offered PhD fellowship only to those female students doing research in the streams of humanities and social sciences.

The Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship is exclusively for the single girl child who wishes to do a PhD programme through regular full-time mode and has taken admission in a recognised higher education institution.

Explained |Savitribai Phule’s impact on women’s education in India

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that the scheme is an effort of the University Grants Commission to not only create a pathway for greater access to higher education but also to change the perspective of our society towards the girl child through the propagation of the concept of single girl child norm.

The UGC has also hiked the monthly Junior Research Fellowship grant to Rs 31,000 and Senior Research Fellowship to Rs 35,000.

“The pursuit of making higher education accessible to all involves the creation of platforms that facilitate access to education by the less advantaged sections of our society. Therefore, addressing the issue of access makes it necessary to focus on the high dropout rate of females at various levels of education, which is much higher than that of males,” he said.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 12:13 IST
