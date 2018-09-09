Schools under North corporation: Academic session half over, students yet to get notebooks

A standing committe member said tender process was done on August 20, but work order is yet to be issued A standing committe member said tender process was done on August 20, but work order is yet to be issued

More than half of the academic session is over but students studying at North Corporation schools are yet to get notebooks.

Standing committee member and BJP councillor from Saraswati Vihar, Neeraj Gupta, raised the issue at a standing committee meeting on Friday, when he said that officials have shown laxity in executing welfare schemes meant for students, harming their future by not making notebooks available.

He said the tender process was done on August 20 but the work order is yet to be issued.

To this, officials of the education department said the civic body will give Rs 300 in cash to students. The delay, they said, was because as per directions of the central government, local bodies have to buy notebooks from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. However, they could not get the notebooks as per their requirements there, officials said.

The North civic body has 765 schools where more than 2 lakh students are enrolled.“Giving cash is not a good initiative. These children are from poor families and there is high chance that the parents will not use the money to buy notebooks but spend it elsewhere,” said Gupta.

As per Article 8 of the Right to Education Act 2009, primary schools run by the corporation are mandated to provide books, notebooks and stationery to all children.

Leader of the Congress in the North civic body, Mukesh Goel, said it is shameful that six months have passed but officials are still making excuses.

Each child from nursery to Class II is provided four notebooks, while children from Class III-V get six notebooks each. Till Class II, notebooks provided are for English, Hindi, math and drawing. From Class III onwards, two additional notebooks are provided for social science and science.

The academic session began in April and while textbooks have been provided, notebooks are still missing.

