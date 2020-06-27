Schools to be shut till July 31: Sisodia



However, with NCERT and CBSE yet to finalise the adjusted curriculum for secondary and senior secondary students for the current academic year, schools and the education department are still finalising plans. However, with NCERT and CBSE yet to finalise the adjusted curriculum for secondary and senior secondary students for the current academic year, schools and the education department are still finalising plans.

All schools in the capital will continue to remain closed till July 31, announced Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Friday.

Schools have been shut since mid-March, following which most of them turned to learning through online means. Summer vacations, which began across the city in May, are scheduled to end on June 30 for most schools, including Delhi government schools. Schools will now return to remote learning.

An education department official said the government is still discussing how to conduct teaching-learning in its schools July 1 onwards. “We had adopted a staggered approach in April-May, making decisions based on how things were working out. We are likely to do that after the break as well, but we will have more clarity. The student body will be clearer because the results and promotion of students have been done, and we have more or less completed the transfer of students from MCD primary schools to class VI. We will issue instructions to schools by next week,” said the official.

On the other hand, some private schools that had conducted online classes aggressively earlier are looking to ease classes.

“We were teaching more than usual because we used to have 30-minute classes but were conducting hour-long online classes. We were conducting 5-6 hours of classes daily for classes 6-12. Now that the HRD ministry is likely to limit the length of classes to two hours and that the course-load might be reduced, we will reduce our class hours,” said Suruchi Gandhi, principal of Bal Bharti Public School, Dwarka.

Another challenge for the government will be to resume the mid-day meals. On Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights had issued notices to education directors of the Delhi government and the municipal corporations on nutrition delivery. “…the department will have to plan some way…,” read the notice.

