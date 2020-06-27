Schools say grading system for Class 12 best possible scenario

Remaining exams have been cancelled due to Covid-19. Remaining exams have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

With the CBSE releasing details on the grading system for Class XII students, whose remaining board exams have been cancelled due to the pandemic, educators across the capital have welcomed the formula as the “best possible” one.

“Given the circumstances, I don’t think anything better could have been done for the students’ interests. Most students had one or two exams left. As they usually perform similarly across all subjects, I think it’s a fair formula,” said Birla Vidya Niketan principal Minakshi Kushwaha.

The marking scheme released by CBSE takes into account that different students have appeared for a different number of examinations. This is particularly so in Northeast Delhi, where exams were not held for four days due to riots in the region. While 12 papers were earlier scheduled for Class XII students across the country between July 1 and 15, 11 other papers remained for students from Northeast Delhi.

“This arrangement looks after children’s best interests. For those who had given two or less exams, the board will look at their performance in the internals, where they usually score well,” said Ashok Pandey, director, Ahlcon group of schools.

The most immediate utility of the board results is for admission to undergraduate colleges — particularly Delhi University, where admission to honours courses is done through a highly competitive cut-off system.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said, “Everything about the admission system is different this year. We will not be directly interacting with applicants, as it’s an online system. Without any trends, it’s difficult to know if this marking scheme will impact cut-offs. As we want to keep intake to our college’s sanctioned strength, we will carefully take small steps in these lists.”

Some questioned if students would be placed at a disadvantage in the new system. “The marking scheme is good and fair. But in the case of DU, where there is competition for each percentage point, some students may feel they could have done better in exams they had not yet appeared for,” said Awadhesh Jha, principal of a government school in Rohini.

