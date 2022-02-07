Schools reopen, protests at DU: Delhi in Photos

Schools reopen for classes 9-12 in Delhi on Monday, after being shut for over a month due to the omicron-driven Covid wave. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

On Day 1 of reopening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students at a school in the capital. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) On Day 1 of reopening, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students at a school in the capital. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Students of Delhi University stage a protest in North Campus on Monday, demanding the reopening of the varsity for physical classes. On Sunday, DU had issued an order stating that online teaching and learning activities will continue. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Students of Delhi University stage a protest in North Campus on Monday, demanding the reopening of the varsity for physical classes. On Sunday, DU had issued an order stating that online teaching and learning activities will continue. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A health worker administers a dose of the A health worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a student at a vaccination centre in Bangali School, Mandir Marg, on Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

