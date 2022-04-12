Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad briefly suspend classes due to rise in Covid cases

Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have suspended physical classes briefly due to rise in Covid-19 cases in the last 48 hours. More than 10 students tested positive at a private school in Sector 40 following which the institution switched to online classes for two days. Two schools in Ghaziabad have also rolled back to online classes following detection of cases.

“We have been informed that schools have decided to remain shut as precautionary measure. We are setting up camps for testing and checking vaccination status. We will remain in contact with schools for tracing purposes,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, District Surveillance officer, Ghaziabad.

A Vaishali-based private school stopped classes after three students were found to be Covid-positive in the last 24 hours. Another Ghaziabad private school closed on Saturday after a 13-year-old boy tested positive. The boy had not received any vaccine dose, said officials.

“We are hearing that cases are cropping up in more schools. This is a matter of concern since it was recently when the restrictions have been lifted. With cases, parents will feel wary of sending children. The situation has to observed closely,” said Alok Singh, president Greater Noida parents association.

Most of the schools are likely to reopen on Monday as there are consecutive government holidays in the week. The school authorities have also asked parents to monitor the health of children and inform officials in case of symptoms.