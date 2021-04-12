Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut till April 30

The Noida and Ghaziabad administrations had earlier announced a night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am to limit gatherings and crowds.

With the Uttar Pradesh government ordering the closure of all educational institutions until April 30, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad that were earlier shut till April 17 will now be closed till the month end.

The decision was taken after a review meeting by officials at the UP CM office in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state. Earlier, the state government had authorised district magistrates of districts with more than 500 cases to take necessary steps to tackle the case spike.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, schools and coaching centres have been ordered to remain closed till the end of the month. Schools, however, have been allowed to hold examinations scheduled for the particular period.

Noida on Sunday recorded 219 cases while Ghaziabad saw 155 fresh cases. Officials in both districts claim that between 2,000 and 3,000 tests are being done daily in view of the rising cases.

The Noida and Ghaziabad administrations had earlier announced a night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am to limit gatherings and crowds.

The order is not extended to essential services and their supply chain.