Schools in Delhi shut for summer vacations from tomorrow onward

Summer vacations will begin in all Delhi schools on Tuesday, as the city remains on top in the country in terms of Covid cases for several days now.

Schools were not allowed to call students to school because of the rising cases and classes were continuing online.

The summer vacations, which usually start on May 11, will now start on April 20 and will end on June 9. They were originally supposed to end on June 3.

Heads of schools, meanwhile, will be allowed to call the staff for school related work such as admission, examination work etc. the staff called will be eligible for earned leave as per rules, the order said.

In another order, the government clarified that all online and semi-online teaching and learning activities in government and government aided schools will be suspended during the vacations.

Over the past year, schooling has been largely suspended in classrooms and only virtual learning is being undertaken. While regular online classes are held for students in senior classes, younger students are sent worksheets weekly through text messages and whatsapp. If students don’t have access to these, parents can go and collect these worksheets from school.

On Sunday, the Delhi government converted one of its schools at Rouse Avenue into a 1325 bed hospital.