Schools in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar shut owing to air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Haryana Government on Friday ordered the closure of all schools in the four districts neighbouring Delhi — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar — till further orders owing to the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region.

The instruction was conveyed via an order issued by the additional chief secretary of Haryana’s Environment and Climate Change Department.

The government also put a complete ban on all construction activities, excepting ones that do not pollute the environment like plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work, carpentry, and activities exclusively permitted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. The order stated that the rules would be strictly implemented in all 14 NCR districts of Haryana till further orders.

“There shall be a complete ban on operation of all the diesel generator sets, except for emergency purposes, in 14 NCR districts of Haryana till the weather conditions improve. The power department shall take all necessary and urgent steps to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in NCR districts of Haryana to avoid use of DG sets by any consumer, even in case of emergency,” the order read.

S Narayanan, the member secretary of Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said, “The order was issued on Thursday night in view of the deteriorating air quality.”

Schools had earlier been shut in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar from November 14-17 owing to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. On November 17, CAQM had further extended the closure.

However, on November 25, the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon had issued an order stating that all educational institutions, including government and private schools, in the district will reopen from the next day as per directions of the Haryana government.