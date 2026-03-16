Schools are soft targets — and the threats exhausting and disruptive

At Birla Vidya Niketan in South Delhi, the day begins with the administrative staff members checking the inbox of their official email ID, around 4:30 -5 am.

“The first thing the office staff do is check the mails,” said Principal Minakshi Khushwaha. “If there is any such (threat) mail, they inform me… and the police.”

Such early-morning vigilance has become routine in Delhi schools as bomb threat emails, almost always hoaxes, land with unsettling frequency. Each message forces administrators to prepare for the worst: evacuating buildings, calling bomb squads, informing authorities and parents, and suspending classes.

Khushwaha said her school has received around five such emails in recent years and most arrived before the school hours. “Fortunately, we got all of them before the school started,” she said. “Before 7:30, when the children came, the searches were complete and the police had given us a green signal.”

The school follows a routine inspection protocol every day. After classes end, the building is cleaned and inspected for any suspicious object before classrooms are locked. The process is repeated the next morning.

However, it is different when the threat is received after the classes have begun. “Once the email had come after everybody was inside,” Khushwaha said. “We quickly informed the police. They came with sniffer dogs and checked the building.”

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the reaction among students has changed over time. “If you take the children to the ground, they start playing.”

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Yet the evacuation is not an easy process. “Sometimes it is very cold. Sometimes it is very warm. The ground is not always a very good place,” she said. “But there is no solution.”

“This has been happening for the last two or three years. Before that, I don’t think there was anything like this,” Khushwaha added.

The logistics of managing security in a large school make additional safeguards difficult. Khushwaha said nearly 4,000 students enter the campus in a 10-minute window.

While metal detectors might seem like a solution, she is unsure how effective they would be. “That would be a good idea, but I have heard those are not very reliable,” she said.

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“If something is put into a child’s bag while he is standing at the bus stop, nobody would know,” she said.

Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh has received two bomb threat emails in recent months. “One came three-four months ago and one about a month ago,” Principal Alka Kapur said.

In both cases, the school followed the same emergency protocol: evacuation.

Students were evacuated and handed over to their parents after ID cards were checked. “It was a cumbersome procedure,” Kapur said. “All the parents arrive together. There is a lot of panic. Children sit outside. All these also lead to a traffic jam.”

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The evacuation may happen quickly, but dispersing students takes longer. “The entire day is gone,” Kapur said.

Once the bomb squad arrives, the search can take hours.“They check the entire premises and the process goes on till evening,” the Principal said.

Teachers often leave classrooms leaving their belongings behind during the evacuation. “They just run. They don’t even go to the staff room to collect their bags.”

The school administration often has to arrange food and other necessities for the staff. The Principal said: “Now we also keep an emergency medical kit.”

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For parents, the situation can be stressful. “Parents are in panic. They want to take their children home immediately,” Kaupr said.

Coordinating pick-ups for hundreds of students can be chaotic.“Parents often want us to start the bus service, but that is not possible.”

“Some parents even come with two-year-old ID cards. Their address has changed, the phone number has changed and they have not even reported it,” she said.

In such situations, she believes cooperation between parents and schools is essential. “There has to be a coordinated effort between the school and the parents,” Kapur said. “One-way effort does not work.”

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Students, however, often react in a calmer way than adults. “I was in my classroom when the evacuation announcement was made,” said Ananya Thakur, a Class 11 student at the school.

“We thought it was another drill, because nobody told us there was a bomb threat,” she said.

The school conducts monthly evacuation drills. “We went to our designated spots in the main ground,” she said. “Placards were already in place and there was no confusion.”

Even younger students remained calm. Only later did students realise that the evacuation had been triggered by a real bomb threat.

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From a student’s perspective, the main impact is academic. However, the situation, it is said, returns to normal quickly.

Arhita Jain of Class 8 said: “Teachers guided us towards the main ground during the evacuation.”

Students moved in an order to the designated area.

She said the drills actually make students prepared.“It reinforces the importance of safety awareness.”