Schoolgirl stabbed: Kin approached cops earlier too, ‘they said nothing would happen’

Hours after a Class XII student was stabbed, allegedly by a stalker, the girl’s mother alleged police inaction and claimed that the accused had been troubling her daughter for a while.

“My daughter left for school at 7.30 am on Thursday. She was going to pick up her cousin on the way when the man stopped her. He stabbed her several times. Her kidneys are damaged. For a short time, he had stopped troubling her but started again recently. We had complained to the police once. Even after we filed the complaint, right outside the station, he threatened her. He told her he would not spare her. We told the police but they said nothing would happen. Had the police acted in time she would have been safe,” the girl’s mother told reporters.

“My daughter and Shivam knew each other through tuition classes. After he started harassing her, we filed a complaint. But after we got a written statement from him, he threatened her and said he would not leave her alone,” she alleged.

It was the girl’s cousin who found her bleeding on the road and took her to the hospital in a rickshaw.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the girl’s cousin alleged: “He (the accused) used to tease and harass her. When she was coming to pick me up for school on her two-wheeler, he came and stabbed her with a knife and ran away. He had tried to stop her half a month ago as well while she was going to school, but I told him I would shout for help… so he went away that time.”

“We initially took her to a hospital near the CRPF camp… We shifted her to a private hospital later,” said the cousin.

The accused’s mother said the girl had recently filed a complaint against her son for allegedly misbehaving with her. She said she told her son to leave the girl alone: “But he did not listen… What has happened is very bad,” she said.

Meanwhile, locals were left stunned by the incident. Kuljit Singh, a resident, said, “I was bathing when I heard screams… I came out and saw the girl lying in a pool of blood… I can’t believe such an incident happened in broad daylight, that too on such a busy street.”