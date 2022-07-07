scorecardresearch
Schoolgirl stabbed by neighbour in West Delhi

Police said that the motive for the attack has not been confirmed yet as the girl is still undergoing treatment.

"The incident happened in Tilak Nagar’s Shahpura because of a quarrel when they met today morning. The identity of the accused is known,” DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A Class XII schoolgirl was allegedly stabbed in the chest and stomach by a neighbour on Thursday morning in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, police said, adding that the girl survived the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

“The victim and the accused live nearby and were friends for the past two to three years. The incident happened in Tilak Nagar’s Shahpura because of a quarrel when they met today morning. The identity of the accused is known,” DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Police said that the motive for the attack has not been confirmed yet as the girl is still undergoing treatment. Police teams have been assigned to catch the accused, DCP Bansal added.

