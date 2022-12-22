scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Schoolgirl kills self over leaked video, 1 held

The girl’s father has alleged that earlier this month, the accused drugged her drink and recorded an objectionable video, which he later posted online.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening.
An 18-year-old schoolgirl hanged herself in Ghaziabad on Monday evening, allegedly after a neighbour posted objectionable videos of her on social media.

The girl’s father has alleged that earlier this month, the accused drugged her drink and recorded an objectionable video, which he later posted online. He also alleged that he was threatened by the accused’s father, and that personnel at Khoda police station had not registered an FIR when he and his daughter went to the police station on Saturday.

DCP (Trans Hindon) Deeksha Sharma said six police teams were deployed to arrest the accused and his father. The latter has not been caught yet, police said.

The DCP said that an investigation into why an FIR was not filed when the woman earlier approached the police would also be conducted.

The FIR has been filed under sections relating to criminal intimidation, abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy, as well as relevant provisions of the IT Act.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 02:41:29 am
