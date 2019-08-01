Schoolgirl found hanging at home in South Delhi

A class XII student, daughter of a BSF constable, allegedly committed suicide at her South Delhi residence Tuesday, said police. According to DCP (South) Vijay Kumar, on the day of the incident, parents of another student had allegedly complained to the school principal against the girl for beating their child.

“The class XI student alleged that the girl thrashed her and two boys on Monday after school got over. The parents of both the students were asked to come to school. But by the time the parents of the victim reached school, the teacher had left. The girl went home and was found hanging in her room in the evening,” said Kumar.

Kumar added that no foul play is suspected and no suicide note has been recovered so far. The girl’s aunt told The Indian Express: “After the girl’s mother could not find her at school, she went back home and received a call from a man informing her that her daughter was found crying at a bus stop. The child said that the Class XI student’s mother had misbehaved in class and that she was upset about it.” She added that in 2018 as well, the two children had fought and their parents had intervened.

The victim’s family claimed that the child got home, changed her clothes and locked her younger sister inside another room, while their parents were away.

“The younger sister wrote chits saying ‘didi, open the door’, but she didn’t. The sister thought that maybe she had slept off. At 5 pm, she woke up and realised the door was locked. She used furniture to break the door of her room and saw her sister hanging by a hook on the ceiling of their lobby,” claimed the victim’s aunt.