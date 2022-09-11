Schoolboy behind wheel of SUV ‘mows down’ bike, 1 dead

A 23-year-old food delivery executive died after an SUV being driven by a Class 11 student of a prominent private school allegedly hit his motorbike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road late Friday night, said police.

Police said that after the incident, the boy and his friend, a foreign national, allegedly left the car, an MG Hector, at the spot and fled. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We have registered an FIR and apprehended the juvenile. The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Gole Market, who works with Swiggy. He was going with his cousin to meet his friends. Further investigation is on.”

Police said they received information about the accident around 1.20 am and found that the victim and his cousin had been shifted to RML hospital for treatment. “Police rushed to the spot and found a motorbike and the car… The investigation officer later went to the hospital, where Kumar succumbed to injuries during treatment. The officer was not able to record his statement. His cousin, Pawan Kumar, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries. His statement was recorded,” a senior police officer said.

As there were no eyewitnesses, police initially filed a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (endangering safety).

“During the investigation, police gathered details of the car from the transport department and went to the owner’s home. After questioning, they picked up the juvenile. His family allegedly tried to mislead police by cooking up a false story that the boy’s elder brother was behind the wheel,” an officer said.

Police said the boy and his friend were returning from Connaught Place, where they had dinner.

“Rahul was off duty and was going to meet his friend along with his cousin when the car hit his bike from behind. The juvenile told police he lost his control of the vehicle… IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been added to the existing FIR,” the officer added.

Advertisement

Police said investigation also revealed that the boy’s father is a real estate baron who was arrested a few months ago in a multi-crore scam.