scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Schoolboy behind wheel of SUV ‘mows down’ bike, 1 dead

Police said that after the incident, the boy and his friend, a foreign national, allegedly left the car, an MG Hector, at the spot and fled.

As there were no eyewitnesses, police initially filed a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (endangering safety). (Representational/File)

A 23-year-old food delivery executive died after an SUV being driven by a Class 11 student of a prominent private school allegedly hit his motorbike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road late Friday night, said police.

Police said that after the incident, the boy and his friend, a foreign national, allegedly left the car, an MG Hector, at the spot and fled. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We have registered an FIR and apprehended the juvenile. The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Gole Market, who works with Swiggy. He was going with his cousin to meet his friends. Further investigation is on.”

Police said they received information about the accident around 1.20 am and found that the victim and his cousin had been shifted to RML hospital for treatment. “Police rushed to the spot and found a motorbike and the car… The investigation officer later went to the hospital, where Kumar succumbed to injuries during treatment. The officer was not able to record his statement. His cousin, Pawan Kumar, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries. His statement was recorded,” a senior police officer said.

As there were no eyewitnesses, police initially filed a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (endangering safety).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

“During the investigation, police gathered details of the car from the transport department and went to the owner’s home. After questioning, they picked up the juvenile. His family allegedly tried to mislead police by cooking up a false story that the boy’s elder brother was behind the wheel,” an officer said.

Police said the boy and his friend were returning from Connaught Place, where they had dinner.

“Rahul was off duty and was going to meet his friend along with his cousin when the car hit his bike from behind. The juvenile told police he lost his control of the vehicle… IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been added to the existing FIR,” the officer added.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Police said investigation also revealed that the boy’s father is a real estate baron who was arrested a few months ago in a multi-crore scam.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:48:00 am
Next Story

Assisted Reproductive Technology: ‘ART Act need of the hour’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement