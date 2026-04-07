School van runs over 8-year-old boy in Gurgaon; driver on the run

The family rushed the child to Medanta Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readGurgaonUpdated: Apr 7, 2026 10:03 PM IST
delhi policeA police team from the Maruti Kunj police post reached the hospital and an investigation was subsequently launched. (Source: File)
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An eight-year-old boy was killed on Monday morning after a school van allegedly ran over him at Shyam Kunj area in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi, police said.

An FIR was filed on Tuesday against the driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence, based on a complaint by the child’s father, officers said.

The victim, identified as Shivansh Tripathi, was a student of Class 1 at Laburnum Public School, they said. According to the complaint filed by his father, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the incident occurred around 8 am when Shivansh was returning from his father’s grocery shop.

The father alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car, which belonged to MS Public School, was being driven at a high speed and in a negligent manner. The driver was allegedly reversing the vehicle when it hit Shivansh. The child fell and was run over by the car, the complaint stated, adding that he sustained severe injuries to his head and body and bled heavily.

“The driver was reversing the vehicle with total negligence and haste,” Tripathi stated in the complaint. “After my son fell to the ground, the driver ran the vehicle over him.”

The family rushed the child to Medanta Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A police team from the Maruti Kunj police post reached the hospital and an investigation was subsequently launched. Officers also inspected the accident spot where the van was found and seized.

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The father told The Indian Express, “We are beyond any grief. I have two elder daughters. My son is gone forever. The father also demanded speedy action in the case.

Police said that the driver will be arrested soon.

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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