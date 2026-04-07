School van runs over 8-year-old boy in Gurgaon; driver on the run

A police team from the Maruti Kunj police post reached the hospital and an investigation was subsequently launched. (Source: File)

An eight-year-old boy was killed on Monday morning after a school van allegedly ran over him at Shyam Kunj area in Gurgaon’s Bhondsi, police said.

An FIR was filed on Tuesday against the driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence, based on a complaint by the child’s father, officers said.

The victim, identified as Shivansh Tripathi, was a student of Class 1 at Laburnum Public School, they said. According to the complaint filed by his father, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the incident occurred around 8 am when Shivansh was returning from his father’s grocery shop.

The father alleged that a Maruti Suzuki Eeco car, which belonged to MS Public School, was being driven at a high speed and in a negligent manner. The driver was allegedly reversing the vehicle when it hit Shivansh. The child fell and was run over by the car, the complaint stated, adding that he sustained severe injuries to his head and body and bled heavily.