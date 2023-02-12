School principals trained abroad meet Delhi and Punjab CMs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann interacted with foreign-trained principals of Delhi and Punjab government schools at a special Experience Sharing Session Saturday.

This was the first occasion when foreign-trained educators from Delhi and Punjab met on a platform to share their training experiences with each other. Educators were divided into groups of five to facilitate the session.

“The education revolution is now taking shape in Punjab after Delhi. We interacted with Punjab’s educators returning from Singapore today. We have to now make Delhi and Punjab schools the best in the world. Over the last 75 years, no government in Punjab would have sent teachers for foreign training,” Kejriwal said.

“The AAP government of Punjab had sent its principals to Singapore for training, giving a clear message that our biggest priority is education. Until and unless there is positive energy in teachers and principals, government schools cannot be improved. We first laid emphasis on the infrastructure of our schools, then started sending teachers for training in the country and abroad,” he also said.

Mann said there was a Knowledge Sharing Agreement between Delhi and Punjab and this had already borne great success. “As the son of a teacher and having studied in schools where my father used to teach, I have grown up with the pain of an education system that fails teachers and students,” he said.