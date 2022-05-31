Consider opening school playgrounds for public: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to consider opening sports grounds of government or municipal schools for the general public, particularly sportspersons. It has also said the duration for which sports facilities in the city remain open needs to be structured around the needs of sportspersons and climatic conditions.

“The court would take into consideration that all over the city, the lack of easy access to stadia, sports fields, and other sports facilities for the ordinary citizens, is well known. This could well be remedied and facilitated, in the first instance, by making available playgrounds of government schools or other schools owned or managed by statutory authorities. Such neighbourhood sports facilities would be convenient for children and sports enthusiasts,” said a division bench of Justice Najmi Waziri and Justice Vikas Mahajan in an order.

The court has asked the authorities to examine the proposal, and file affidavits regarding it.

The court has said school playgrounds can be made available for use by the general public on “a pay-and-play basis” or any other scheme. However, it has clarified that under such arrangements, schools will retain all their rights in the land. “And its students [will] benefit from the additional sports facilities as may be created in their lands,” reads the order.

The order has been passed in a case filed by senior lawyer Rahul Mehra with regard to compliance with the National Sports Code by the national sports federations.