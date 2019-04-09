Toggle Menu
School officials put out fire inside Gurgaon classroom, no injurieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/school-officials-put-out-fire-inside-gurgaon-classroom-no-injuries-5665808/

School officials put out fire inside Gurgaon classroom, no injuries

According to officials at the school, the fire broke out inside the Grade II-Earth classroom, when the students had gone for their dance class.

School officials put out fire inside Gurgaon classroom, no injuries
Students had gone for their dance class when the incident took place.

A minor fire broke out inside a classroom of Narayana E-Techno School in Gurgaon’s South City II Monday morning. The blaze was put out using the school’s fire extinguishers, said police, adding that nobody was injured.

According to officials at the school, the fire broke out inside the Grade II-Earth classroom, when the students had gone for their dance class.

“We suspect it was caused by a short circuit in the air-conditioning system. The fire department was not called in,” said Abhay Singh, assistant general manager at the school.

Students were sent home for the day. The school will remain closed on Tuesday for repairs, said officials.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rape, murder of Mumbai's nine-year-old: Accused threatened another victim by claiming he killed three other girls
2 Woman alleges sexual assault by Facebook acquaintance
3 Mumbai: Three corporators move SC challenging HC order