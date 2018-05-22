School of Engineering at JNU to start admitting first batch of students in July

Jawaharlal Nehru University will begin admissions to its newly founded School of Engineering in July this year. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) Jawaharlal Nehru University will begin admissions to its newly founded School of Engineering in July this year. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Jawaharlal Nehru University will begin admissions to its newly founded School of Engineering in July this year.

“Jawaharlal Nehru University is ready to welcome its inaugural batch of students in two different programmes of engineering degrees: Computer Science Engineering and Electronics and Communications. The students will be admitted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2018 (JoSAA-2018) based on their ranking in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main). The School will admit 50 students in each stream for its Five-Year Dual Degree Programme of BTech. and MTech./MS degree, with specialisation in Social Science/Humanities/Science/Technology,” Rector II Satish Garkoti said in a statement on Monday.

He added, “The unique feature of the Engineering School at JNU will be its multi-disciplinary approach to imparting education. Technology today cuts across almost all disciplines, and an engineering graduate with specialisation in Humanities, Sciences and Technology etc. will be better able to perform in the modern world…” “With existing infrastructure and expert faculty, pooled from various Schools in JNU and appointment of guest faculty, the university is ready to launch the two new programmes… from July,” said Garkoti.

