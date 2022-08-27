scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

School girl shot at in South Delhi: 2 held

Police said three men had followed the girl on a motorcycle on Thursday, allegedly shot her in shoulder and fled.

The Delhi Commission for Women also took cognizance of the incident, issuing a notice to the Delhi police. (Representational/File)

A day after a 16-year-old student was shot at while she was on her way home, two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said three men had followed the girl on a motorcycle on Thursday, allegedly shot her in shoulder and fled. Police the one of them was a social media acquaintance of the girl, who she had stopped talking to. Her family alleged he had been stalking her.

The girl’s father said, “My daughter is still in the hospital, but she is doing better now. However, the incident affected her a lot and she is very scared. She was returning from school along with her mother, brother, and two cousins. When they were a kilometre away from home, the accused shot at her.”

He added: “My daughter had befriended a man on social media and had been talking to him for a few months. But after finding out that he was a neighbour, she stopped talking. After this, he threatened her, forcing her to rekindle the acquaintance. He even followed her and would linger near our house.”

But the matter did not end there, he added: “About a month ago, I complained to police after someone broke my windows with stones. I had CCTV footage of this, and I thought that the accused might be involved. But I did not want to give a complaint in writing and put my daughter in danger…”

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said: “In this regard, a case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the alleged persons and an investigation is being conducted.”

The Delhi Commission for Women also took cognizance of the incident, issuing a notice to the Delhi police.

They have sought a copy of the FIR, details of the complaint and action taken by police by August 30.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The incident is very shocking… Delhi Police should ensure strict action against stalking.”

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 01:42:52 am
