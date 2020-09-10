School chairman arrested for ‘raping’ 20-year-old

Police said the woman’s family was finding it difficult to sustain the educational expenses of her brother due to economic constraints after the lockdown.

A chairman of a private school in Greater Noida was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman inside the school premises. Police said the woman had accompanied her younger sibling to collect his transfer certificate from the school.“We got a complaint of rape by the family of a 20-year old woman on Tuesday. The accused is a chairman in a school…He was traced within a few hours and has been sent to judicial custody,” said Vrinda Shukla, DCP, Crimes Against Women.

Police said the woman’s family was finding it difficult to sustain the educational expenses of her brother due to economic constraints after the lockdown. The family had requested the school for a fee waiver but it was declined. The family then decided to withdraw the child from the school and the woman, along with her brother, went to meet the Chairman to collect the transfer certificate on Friday. Police said the chairman allegedly raped her while her brother was outside.

While the incident occurred on Friday, the victim was initially apprehensive of telling the family about the crime, police said. Once she did, the family approached police, following which action was taken.

