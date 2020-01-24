Delhi: School bus topples after collision in Naraina, 8 injured

The children were accompanied by a woman attendant, Geeta Chauhan, who also sustained injuries on her head. The children were accompanied by a woman attendant, Geeta Chauhan, who also sustained injuries on her head.

A cluster bus rammed into a school bus ferrying 27 students, leaving seven children and a woman attendant injured, in West Delhi’s Naraina on Thursday morning. Police said the cluster bus hit the school bus at a junction, which toppled and crashed near the footpath. The cluster bus driver has been arrested.

Sanjay Kumar, PRO (West district), said, “We reached the spot and found that a cluster bus hit a school bus with children. The bus was from Salwan Public School in Rajinder Nagar.” A case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) against cluster bus driver Prabhat Malik.

Malik, a bus marshal and five passengers in the cluster bus also sustained injuries.

The DFS was called in to rescue the children and take them to the hospital. DFS Director Atul Garg said: “The spot was hardly 200 metres from the fire station. Of the 27 children, most had managed to climb out of the bus. The injured from both buses were taken to Kapoor Nursing Home and Mehta Hospital.”

Police said while two students sustained fractures, the rest sustained cuts on their head, face and limbs. They were given primary treatment at the hospital and later discharged.

Class VI student Saksham sustained injuries on his head. His mother said, “He was sitting near the window seat when a speeding bus hit them. The bus toppled and Saksham hit his head on the window. They were stuck for some time… Locals and officers pulled them out and rushed them to nearby hospitals; he had to get stitches on his head.”



Police said the cluster bus was heading to Madhu Vihar when it hit the school bus around 7 am.

Bus marshal Reeta Singh (29), claimed, “I was sitting near the driver’s seat… The school bus came out of nowhere and we rammed into it. The bus toppled due to the impact. The cluster bus too lost balance, but the driver managed to turn it…”

Principal Indu Khetarpal said: “Some students received injuries. We’re thankful they are safe… some of them even came to school later.”

