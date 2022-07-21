School bus catches fire in Delhi’s Rohini, all 21 kids safe

A fire broke out in a school bus with 21 children inside it in the middle of a road in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday afternoon. Quick action by the bus driver ensured that nobody was injured, the Delhi police said.

“It was a school bus of Bal Bharti Public School. There were 21 children and a driver. Everyone was rescued in time. Three cars were also gutted,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Visuals from the spot show flames engulfing the bus, rising several feet above it. The flames also appeared to be spreading to vehicles parked nearby.

A school bus with 21 children caught fire in Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday. Fire officials said no casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/I0cgpqunyr — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) July 21, 2022

The DFS said that two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and added that they were investigating the cause of the fire that started around 2.15 pm. The fire was extinguished around 2.50 pm, the DFS said.

“There were 21 children present in the bus and all of them were removed safely. The driver of the bus acted quickly to help them before the fire could reach all parts of the bus,” DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.