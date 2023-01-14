‘Schezwan chutney merely descriptive term’: Delhi HC nixes trademark infringement claim of Chings ‘Schezwan Chutney’

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant an interim order restraining a condiment manufacturer from using Chings Secret ‘Schezwan Chutney’ trademark, in the latter’s trademark infringement lawsuit.

A single judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla in its January 11 decision observed that the plaintiff’s–Capital Food Private Ltd, trademark ‘Schezwan Chutney’ was only a “descriptive” term and not something unique and coined by the plaintiff.

The HC said, “In view of the above, the claim of the plaintiff for grant of an interim injunction against the defendant from using the mark “SCHEZWAN CHUTNEY‟ or “SZECHUAN CHUTNEY‟ is rejected”.

The HC, however, said that the interim order granted to the plaintiff on September 16, 2020, restraining the defendant, Radiant Indus Chem Pvt Ltd, from similar packaging for its chutney product as used by the plaintiff “shall operate during the pendency of the present suit”.

The court further clarified that observations refusing the grant of interim injunction are only “prima facie” in nature and shall not influence the court while deciding the case on its merits.

The plaintiff argued that in addition to coining the trademark ‘Schezwan Chutney’ in 2012 it had also come up with a “highly distinctive label”. It was argued that the trademark is represented in a unique manner in “two lines in white lettering on the colour combination of orange and red”. Therefore the plaintiff is also entitled to a copyright in the said label. On the product itself it was argued that the company studied consumer tastes and preferences, and created a whole new cuisine called ‘Desi Chinese’ which it was the first to identify and its products are “synonymous with the ‘Desi Chinese’ cuisine in India” and abroad.

It was submitted that plaintiff coined the term Schezwan Chutney which comes from the combination of ‘SZECHUAN’ a province of South-West China known for the pungency and spiciness resulting from the use of garlic and chilli peppers and ‘CHUTNEY’ a spicy condiment of Indian origin, made of fruits or vegetables with vinegar, spices, and sugar. Therefore, it was argued that the unique combination of the ‘SCHEZWAN’ and ‘CHUTNEY’ makes ‘SCHEZWAN CHUTNEY’ a coined and invented trademark which is inherently distinctive of the plaintiff company. The plaintiff had sought an interim order against the use of the defendant’s mark ‘Mrs. Foodrite Schezwan Chutney’.

Advertisement

The HC, in its prima facie opinion, held that the “combination of the two words does not take away the descriptive nature of the words as they still continue to describe the nature and quality of the product in question. In fact, it is together that they become descriptive”.

Noting the advertisement campaigns of the plaintiff company, the HC observed that ‘SCHEZWAN CHUTNEY’ was used to “describe the product” and the mark which identifies its source ‘Ching’s Secret’. The HC also said that there was not much imagination required to get to the description of the product itself, “that is a sauce with Schezwan flavour”. It agreed with the defendant’s argument that if protection is granted to the plaintiff’s mark then similar protection should be granted to ‘Tamarind Chutney’ or ‘Tomato Chutney’, as they are also combinations of words in English and Hindi.

On the plaintiff’s argument that mere use of the house mark ‘Chings’ for the plaintiff and ‘Mrs. Foodrite’ for the defendant is not sufficient to defeat the plaintiff’s claim for trademark infringement, the HC said, “in my opinion, it is the use of these house marks that distinguish the source of the goods, while the words ‘SCHEZUAN CHUTNEY’ identifies the nature of the product”.

Advertisement

Capital Foods also argued that the trademark had acquired a secondary meaning and distinctiveness. However, the HC said that mere sales figures cannot be a yardstick to whether a descriptive mark had acquired a secondary meaning by usage.

While concluding, the HC said, “At the present stage, it cannot be held that the adoption of the mark ‘SCHEZWAN CHUTNEY’ by the defendant is dishonest, thereby disentitling the defendant from the protection against a claim of infringement”.