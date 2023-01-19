scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Scheduled Caste commission reminds AIIMS Delhi to reply to ex-resident doctor’s discrimination complaint

The SC commission first issued a notice to AIIMS, New Delhi, on December 27 after the former senior resident doctor complained alleging that he was not selected for the post of assistant professor in the geriatric medicine department despite meeting the criteria and having a good academic record.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has again issued a notice to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has again issued a notice to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requesting them to send a reply to the complaint of an ex-resident doctor who had alleged discrimination from the institute and to expedite the matter.

The SC commission first issued a notice to AIIMS, New Delhi, on December 27 after the former senior resident doctor complained alleging that he was not selected for the post of assistant professor in the geriatric medicine department despite meeting the criteria and having a good academic record. He said the reserved SC seat was still vacant.

The commission, in its reminder notice on January 17, said a response from the AIIMS was still awaited and asked the institute to reply within seven days.

In his complaint, the doctor alleged that four posts were advertised and four eligible candidates appeared in different categories. Two seats were filled while two remained vacant — SC and OBC (other backward classes) — despite him and another candidate from the OBC category applying for the same. “We sent our grievance to AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas, who took it to the governing body. However, the governing body took no action and suggested that the seat should be readvertised,” he said.

The AIIMS director and Union health ministry spokesperson remained unavailable for comment. The public relations team at AIIMS Delhi did not respond to queries.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:41 IST
Two women killed in separate incidents in Karnataka over spurned proposals

