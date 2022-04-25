SCERT officials to conduct monthly school visits

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) faculty members in Delhi have been directed to conduct monthly visits in allotted clusters to “strengthen academic culture” through a School Transformation programme.

The SCERT has laid down the broad objectives of the programme— build a stronger connection with schools; ensure effective implementation of government-led initiatives; ensure supportive connection between faculty and teachers; ensure contextualisation of overall district needs; strengthen culture of supportive observations and giving constructive feedback; and direct support, follow up and facilitation of interventions and initiatives.

“… The role of all DIETs… has already helped in paving a way forward and providing wider scope in visiting schools on a monthly basis. This will also help in sustaining culture of academic discourses, and align head of school, teacher development coordinators, and teachers on the same page,” reads a circular by SCERT joint director Nahar Singh.