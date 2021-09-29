Scanner on pensions being given by Delhi civic body

After reports of a Lokayukta probe being initiated in some cases of pension wrongly being given to people by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the civic body has stressed that a ‘life certificate’ would be necessary for any new beneficiaries to be added.

Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) informed the standing committee on Thursday that there are cases flagged by the Lokayukta, so it has to be ensured that ‘life certificates’ are provided in each case before releasing any pension.

A ‘life certificate’ is meant to guarantee, through government documents, that the person drawing the pension is alive.

Standing committee chairperson of the South MCD, B K Oberoi, said the commissioner was referring to cases where people are not alive but pension was still being handed out.

He said that these cases are more than two years old since, for the past two years, the civic body has not been able to give pensions due to fund a crunch, though the process would be resumed.

Oberoi said that the civic body grants pension of Rs 1,000 per month in five to six cases — for the bedridden, transgenders, divorcees, widows and persons with disabilities.

The beneficiaries are recommended by each ward’s councillor. The civic body councillors are entitled to sanction around 400 pensions in their respective wards. There are 104 wards in the South MCD.Sources in the civic body said that most of the deficiencies are in West and Najafgarh zone.

The corporations had, in the 2010-2011 budget, increased the pension amount from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

The South MCD, however, did not provide the exact number of cases in which the Lokayukta raised red flags.

A councillor with the South MCD said that the pensions had been stopped for the past two years ever since the outbreak of Covid. With the nearing elections, the civic body has been planning to start the scheme once again.