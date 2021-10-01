Scanner on criminals operating from jail

Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Thursday said his force has identified a few criminals who “operate” from city jails and are involved in “criminal conspiracies”, and that they are being interrogated.

The move comes days after gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was shot dead by two assailants inside the Rohini district court before they were gunned down by police. Investigation revealed that the murder was planned by Gogi’s rival Tillu Tajpuriya from Mandoli Jail. Senior officers Thursday said Tillu was taken by the Crime Branch on three-day remand.

“A large number of gangs and gangsters have been arrested and most are in judicial custody. We noticed some of their associates are outside jails and committing crimes on the instructions of the gangsters (jailed),” Asthana said.