Scammed after return from Russia, 55 migrant workers wait for their passports as Europe dream shattered

The WhatsApp group had 55 members now  — migrant workers scattered across India, bound by a shared problem. All of them were trying to recover passports they feared might never be returned.

Written by: Neetika Jha
5 min readGhaziabad, NoidaMar 22, 2026 04:53 AM IST
migrant workers wait for their passports, Scammed after return from Russia, Greater Noida, fake visa racket, visa racket, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsMohammad Anish at his home in Ghaziabad. (Neetika Jha)
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On a Tuesday evening in Ghaziabad, 41-year-old Mohammad Anish sat cross-legged on a narrow bed in his single-room apartment in Nandgram, staring at his phone as it kept lighting up. The messages were all the same.

Bhai, passport mila?

What did the police say?

Any update?

The WhatsApp group had 55 members now  — migrant workers scattered across India, bound by a shared problem. All of them were trying to recover passports they feared might never be returned.

Just days earlier, many of them had believed they were on their way to Europe.

That belief collapsed on March 8, when the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police announced they had busted a fake visa racket operating out of a mall in Greater Noida, arresting one of its key accused for allegedly cheating hundreds of job-seeking youths out of lakhs of rupees

The accused, Saksham Sharma, also known as Bittu Sharma, had been running a fraudulent visa consultancy, “SKY VISA VENTURE,” from an office inside Gaur City Mall along with an associate identified as Rajeev Sharma, who allegedly used the name Surendra, police said.

For Anish and dozens of others, the case was more than just another fraud investigation. It marked the collapse of a plan that had begun months earlier.

All of them had first met in Russia, according to Anish and other members of the group. They had arrived there in November 2023, drawn by the promise of a better future, and found work at a tailoring company that manufactured uniforms for the military. Over time, they formed a network — young men from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

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But conditions at the company began to deteriorate, the workers said. Wages and work arrangements became uncertain, and many had not seen their families for over a year. “In November, all of us returned to India as things in the company were not going accordingly and we had not seen our families for over a year,” Anish said.

A month later, conversations in the group resumed – this time about leaving again.

They began exploring opportunities not just in Russia, but also in Poland, Finland and Germany, according to multiple members of the group. Then, sometime in December, a new member appeared in their WhatsApp group. He introduced himself as Surendra. “Someone among us had added Surendra to our group and with the way he spoke we trusted him,” said Ali Waris, 24.

According to the group, Surendra claimed to have links to European employers and said he operated out of an office in Greater Noida. He told them he could arrange work visas at relatively low rates — Rs 1.5 lakh for Russia, and Rs 3.5 lakh for Poland and Finland.

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“All of us thought that it was not a bad deal,” Ali said. “We are not very educated people. Last time, all of us had gone through some agent. Since we were 55 people, we did not think that we would be duped.” Many agreed to pay.

Ali and Mannu Kumar, 23, decided to go to Poland and together paid Rs 6 lakh to the accused, they said. Mannu, a resident of Prayagraj, said he had borrowed the money from his elder brother.

“They are asking me, when is my flight. I have no passport and no money to return to my brother – what do I tell my family?” Mannu said.

Others paid varying amounts. Arvind Kumar, from Gorakhpur, said he paid Rs 2 lakh. Anish said he paid Rs 15,000 upfront and told the agents he would transfer the remaining Rs 80,000 after seeing his visa. At first, the process appeared legitimate. Passports were collected, and agreements were drafted promising overseas employment, the victims said. The agents remained in contact, offering reassurances.

But soon, inconsistencies began to emerge.

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It was an “invitation letter” sent to Anish that first raised doubts. “I told them, we first get a visa and then an invitation — how was it possible?” he said.

The next day, he received a visa document over WhatsApp.

“It did not look fake but did not look real either,” he said.

Around the same time, the accused continued to press for pending payments, frequently calling and asking clients to transfer the remaining amounts. Concerned, Anish and Arvind decided to verify the documents. On March 6, they visited an embassy official.

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There, they learned that the visa was fake and that no such company existed.

The following day, Anish filed a written complaint at the Bisrakh police station, alleging that the accused had taken passports from at least 26 people and collected money under the pretext of securing work visas, only to send forged documents over WhatsApp.

According to police officers, the accused allegedly targeted young people eager to work abroad through phone calls and other channels, promising jobs in countries like Finland, Poland and Russia. They collected passports, charged fees ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh per person, and drafted written agreements to appear credible. When victims demanded updates or their documents back, they allegedly sent fabricated visa papers via WhatsApp.

It was only when some victims approached embassies for verification that the documents were confirmed to be fake, officials said.

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Back in Ghaziabad, Anish continued coordinating with others in the group, many of whom were now facing pressure from their families.

For most, the immediate concern was not recovering the money. “We have no hope to get our money back, but we need our passports,” Anish said.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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