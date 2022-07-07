scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Supreme Court lists journalist Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea for urgent hearing on Friday

Appearing for Zubair, Sr Advocate Colin Gonsalves said that the journalist has been facing death threats

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2022 11:41:52 am
Zubair was arrested on June 25 on the charge of hurting religious sentiments following a complaint over a 2018 tweet. (PTI/File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea for urgent hearing on Friday, subject to the Chief Justice of India assigning it.

Appearing for Zubair, Sr Advocate Colin Gonsalves said that the journalist has been facing death threats, Bar & Bench reported. Noting that his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Allahabad High Court, Gonsalves said: “His job is to fact check news. There are death threats against him and people who deliver hate speech says that they might kill him,” he said.

The apex court agreed to list the matter tomorrow, subject to clearence by the CJI. Zubair’s plea is an appeal seeking to quash the FIR against him in Sitapur and also seeks bail in the same case, according to Bar & Bench.

